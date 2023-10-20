T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw T-Mobile (TMUS) ending at $136.99, denoting a -0.62% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 1.54% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of T-Mobile in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect T-Mobile to post earnings of $1.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 337.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.35 billion, down 0.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.11 per share and revenue of $78.37 billion, which would represent changes of +245.15% and -1.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.81% downward. As of now, T-Mobile holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, T-Mobile currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.28, which means T-Mobile is trading at a premium to the group.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

