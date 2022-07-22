T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed the most recent trading day at $132.48, moving -0.53% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.93% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 2.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 12.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.31%.

T-Mobile will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect T-Mobile to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 47.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.17 billion, up 1.12% from the year-ago period.

TMUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.77 per share and revenue of $81.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.95% and +2.07%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.97% lower. T-Mobile is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, T-Mobile is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 48.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.28, which means T-Mobile is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that TMUS has a PEG ratio of 1.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.