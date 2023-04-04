T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $146.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.31% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 2.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.

T-Mobile will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect T-Mobile to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 154.39%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.15 billion, up 0.16% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.69 per share and revenue of $81.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +224.76% and +2.09%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.85% higher. T-Mobile is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, T-Mobile is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.23, which means T-Mobile is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that TMUS has a PEG ratio of 0.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TMUS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

