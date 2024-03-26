T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed the latest trading day at $161.10, indicating a -0.01% change from the previous session's end. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 1.71% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of T-Mobile will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.95, indicating a 23.42% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.8 billion, up 0.87% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.02 per share and a revenue of $80.13 billion, representing changes of +30.16% and +2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for T-Mobile. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.72% decrease. T-Mobile is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.87. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.87 for its industry.

Meanwhile, TMUS's PEG ratio is currently 0.65. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.