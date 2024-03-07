T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, T-Mobile (TMUS) reached $164.39, with a -1.81% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.51%.

The wireless carrier's stock has climbed by 3.49% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of T-Mobile in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect T-Mobile to post earnings of $2.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.22%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $19.95 billion, indicating a 1.61% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.08 per share and a revenue of $80.41 billion, signifying shifts of +31.02% and +2.35%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.26% lower. T-Mobile is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, T-Mobile is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.43. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.26.

It's also important to note that TMUS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Wireless National industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.55.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

