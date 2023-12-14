T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed the most recent trading day at $156.87, moving -1.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.43%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 8.39% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.94% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of T-Mobile in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.93, up 63.56% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $19.91 billion, reflecting a 1.79% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

TMUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.13 per share and revenue of $77.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +246.12% and -2.15%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. T-Mobile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note T-Mobile's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.44, so one might conclude that T-Mobile is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

