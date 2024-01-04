T-Mobile (TMUS), SpaceX Team Up for Direct-to-Cell Services

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS recently announced that it has joined forces with SpaceX to launch Starlink satellites with Direct-to-Cell services in the United States. Starlink's Direct-to-Cell technology ensures dependable text, voice and data services for LTE phones worldwide, even in regions where ground network infrastructure is limited. This satellite-to-cellular service will ensure complete coverage almost anywhere a person can see the sky, with no additional hardware or other applications required.



T-Mobile is a major player in the SpaceX global partner ecosystem, sharing a common vision of achieving universal coverage. T-Mobile offers the lowest multi-server latency, which significantly reduces network delays and accelerates application response times. It offers one of the fastest connectivity with a consistent network speed. Despite challenges such as geographical obstacles, land restrictions and various other factors hindering infrastructure development, the company is taking ample initiatives to extend coverage in remote locations where terrestrial network coverage is non-existent.



Integrating Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell capabilities with its industry-leading wireless network will mitigate the issues of mobile dead zones where legacy cell signals cannot reach. It will also eliminate the need for high-end satellite phones.



The first batch of satellites was launched by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and are now deployed in low earth orbit. Field testing by pairing SpaceX's cutting-edge satellite constellation and TMUS’ wireless network for the cell services is expected to commence soon. Following the successful launch of its services, T-Mobile customers will have text coverage everywhere in the United States. Voice, data and IoT services are likely to be available in upcoming years.



Despite rapid 5G network expansion, over half a million soiree miles across the country remain out of network coverage from any service provider. Starlink’s technology will help connect a significant number of smartphones already using T-Mobile's network. The introduction of these features will be a lucrative addition to T-Mobile’s portfolio offerings and will likely give a substantial competitive advantage in the U.S. wireless industry.



The company’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people in the country. The Ultra Capacity 5G delivers superfast speeds, powering 5G smartphones and enabling innovators to deliver transformational 5G experiences, covering 300 million Americans. The company now intends to bring more competition to home broadband, especially in underserved rural markets.



Shares of the company have gained 12.2% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 2.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

T-Mobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.99%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 19.64%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



United States Cellular Corporation USM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is the fourth largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States. The company provides a range of wireless products and services and a high-quality network to increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations.



U.S. Cellular has undertaken concrete steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. The company aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing superior quality network and national coverage. It is well-positioned to support the investment required for network enhancements, including the deployment of 5G technology. The company is well-positioned for continued demand for broadband.



Workday Inc. WDAY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.24%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9.29%.



Workday is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.