T-Mobile (TMUS) Solutions to Power Smart Water Refill Stations

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS has inked a definitive agreement with HOPE Hydration to power the latter’s Smart Water refill stations. The water-tech startup firm will utilize T-Mobile as the IoT and connectivity provider for its sustainable HydroStation technology to modernize access to public drinking water facilities.



With a focus on delivering free, clean, filtered water with minimal environmental impact, HOPE manufactures and installs a network of brand-sponsored Smart Water fountains across major cities and events. It aims to cut water wastage and drive global water equity, while reducing the use of disposable plastic bottles.



Per the Container Recycling Institute, 86% of disposable water bottles used in the United States turn into litter or garbage, adding 38 billion disposable water bottles to landfills. HOPE encourages people to bring their own bottles for free, filtered and chilled water that is delivered touch-free from the fountains to help reduce contaminants. These tech-savvy water refill stations ensure proper water temperature and filter quality, while monitoring usage and the amount of plastic and carbon dioxide saved.



This is where T-Mobile’s IoT solutions and nationwide network connectivity comes to the fore, as it helps HOPE maintain all the essential technology parameters. Such technology collaborations help the company to augment its top-line growth while fulfilling its societal obligations.



T-Mobile is on a roll, witnessing a record customer increase in 2022, driven by 5G network strength and a differentiated growth strategy. Following its merger with Sprint, the company boasts an unrivaled bouquet of high- and low-band spectrum for a faster nationwide 5G rollout, undeniably disrupting the competitive landscape of the U.S. telecom market. To its credit, T-Mobile reportedly has the largest nationwide 5G network, with its Extended Range 5G covering more than 326 million people. The company is further strengthening its mid-band coverage by adding more towers and spectrum in places that already have 5G network connectivity.



T-Mobile’s business plan is built on covering 90% of rural America with average 5G speeds of 50 Mbps, up to two times faster than broadband. It plans to continue lighting up this 5G spectrum at an aggressive pace. In many places, mid-band 5G average download speeds are around 300 Mbps, with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps. T-Mobile’s 2.5 GHz 5G delivers superfast speeds and extensive coverage with signals that go through walls and trees, unlike 5G networks that are controlled by the mmWave spectrum.



Shares of the company have gained 4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 16.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

T-Mobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



