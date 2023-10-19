T-Mobile (TMUS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $137.84, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 1.68% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of T-Mobile in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 25, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.75, reflecting a 337.5% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.35 billion, down 0.67% from the prior-year quarter.

TMUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.11 per share and revenue of $78.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +245.15% and -1.51%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.81% downward. T-Mobile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, T-Mobile is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.66. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.41.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

