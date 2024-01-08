T-Mobile (TMUS) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The latest trading session saw T-Mobile (TMUS) ending at $163.41, denoting a +0.02% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.2%.

The wireless carrier's stock has climbed by 4.46% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of T-Mobile in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.91, reflecting a 61.86% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $19.69 billion, indicating a 2.86% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.81% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. T-Mobile currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, T-Mobile is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.66. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.53.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 222, this industry ranks in the bottom 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

