T-Mobile (TMUS) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed the latest trading day at $163.08, indicating a +0.33% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.19%.

The wireless carrier's shares have seen an increase of 4.02% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of T-Mobile in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 25, 2024. In that report, analysts expect T-Mobile to post earnings of $1.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 61.02%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.69 billion, down 2.86% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.9% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. T-Mobile currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, T-Mobile is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.61. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.95.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 236, this industry ranks in the bottom 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.