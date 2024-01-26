T-Mobile (TMUS) Q4 Earnings Miss Despite Higher Revenues

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with the top line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the bottom line missing the same.



The Bellevue, WA-based wireless service providers reported a top-line expansion year over year, backed by industry-leading postpaid customer growth with a record low churn rate. T-Mobile continues to boast a leadership position in the 5G market. Its 5G coverage exceeds 330 million people, a greater footprint than AT&T and Verizon combined.

Net Income

Net income in the fourth quarter was $2,014 million or $1.67 per share, up from $1,477 million or $1.18 per share in the year-ago quarter. The 36.4% year-over-year growth was primarily driven by improvement in net sales and lower operating expenses. However, the bottom line fell short of the Zack Consensus Estimate of $1.90.



In 2023, the company reported a net income of $8,317 million or $6.93 per share, up from $2,590 million or $2.06 per share in 2022.

Revenues

Net sales during the quarter stood at $20,478 million, up from $20,273 million in the year-ago quarter. Despite declining equipment sales, solid growth in service revenue supported the top-line growth. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19,692 million.



In 2023, TMUS generated $78,558 million in revenues compared with $79,571 million in 2022.

Segment Results

Total Service revenues were $16,043 million, up from $15,518 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment sales missed our revenue estimate of $16,187.5 million. The 3.4% year-over-year growth was primarily driven by solid demand for postpaid services. Net sales from Postpaid Services contributed $12,472 million in revenues, up 6% year over year.



During the quarter, T-Mobile added 1.6 million postpaid net customers, while postpaid net account additions were a staggering 299,000. Postpaid phone net customer additions were 934,000, the best in the industry. Postpaid phone churn rate was 0.96%, the lowest in the company’s history. High-speed Internet net customer additions were 541,000. Postpaid average revenues per account rose to $140.23 from $137.78 in the year-ago quarter.



Net sales from Prepaid services were $2,433 million, marginally down from $2,449 million in the year-earlier quarter. Prepaid net customer additions were 53,000 with a churn rate of 2.86%. Wholesale and other service revenues decreased to $1,138 million from $1,344 million in the year-earlier quarter. Prepaid ARPU (average revenues per user) declined to $37.55 from $38.29 in the year-ago quarter.



Equipment revenues were $4,174 million, down 6% year over year. The segment revenues beat our estimate of $3,073.9 million. Lower postpaid upgrades, driven by longer device lifecycles, led to a lower number of devices and accessories sold. Lower sales of prepaid and Assurance Wireless devices also impacted the top line in this vertical.



Other revenues were $261 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s tally of $304 million.

Other Details

Total operating expenses declined to $16,998 million from $17,526 million in the year-ago quarter. Consequently, operating income rose to $3,480 million from $2,747 million. T-Mobile recorded core adjusted EBITDA of $7,181 million compared with $6,582 million a year ago, backed by solid growth in service revenues.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the December quarter, T-Mobile generated $4,859 million of cash from operating activities compared with $4,336 million in the prior-year quarter. In 2023, the company generated $18,559 cash from operations compared to $16,781 million in 2022. Adjusted free cash flow was $4,305 million, up from $2,184 million in the year-earlier quarter. The growth was driven by improvement in operating cash flow and lower cash purchases of property and equipment.



As of Dec 31, 2023, the company had $5,135 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $69,903 million of long-term debt compared to the previous year’s tally of $4,507 million and $65,301 million, respectively. During the quarter, it repurchased 15.5 million shares for $2.2 billion.

Outlook

For 2024, the company expects postpaid net customer additions to be between 5 million and 5.5 million. Core adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between $31.3-$31.9 billion. It anticipates cash from operating activities within $21.5-$22.3 billion. TMUS expects adjusted free cash flow in the band of $16.3-$16.9 billion. Capital expenditure is projected to be in the range of $8.6-$9.4 billion.

