T-Mobile (TMUS) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missed the same.



The Bellevue, WA-based wireless carrier witnessed record postpaid account and postpaid customer net additions in 2021.

Net Income

Net income in the quarter was $422 million or 34 cents per share compared with $750 million or 60 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The decline was primarily due to a planned increase in merger-related costs. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.10 per share. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 94 cents, delivering a surprise of 587.5%.



In 2021, net income was $3,024 million or $2.41 per share compared with $3,064 million or $2.37 per share in 2020.

Revenues

Quarterly total revenues inched up 2.2% year over year to $20,785 million, driven by T-Mobile’s customer growth momentum and synergy-backed model. However, the top line lagged the consensus estimate of $21,120 million. In 2021, total revenues increased 17.1% year over year to $80,118 million.

Quarterly Segment Results

Total Service revenues grew 5.5% year over year to $14,963 million. Within it, postpaid revenues were $10,963 million, up 6.9%.



T-Mobile recorded 1.8 million postpaid net customer additions and 844 thousand postpaid phone net customer additions in the quarter. Postpaid phone average revenue per user (ARPU) improved 0.4% year over year to $48.03.



Prepaid revenues were $2,474 million, up 5.1% year over year. Prepaid net customer additions were 49 thousand in the quarter. Prepaid ARPU grew 3.3% to $39.32. Wholesale revenues were $975 million, up 5.2% year over year. Other service revenues were $551 million, down 15%.



Equipment revenues totaled $5,506 million, down 7.8% year over year. Other revenues were $316 million, up 68.1%.

Other Quarterly Details

Total operating expenses increased to $19,722 million from $18,629 million in the year-ago quarter. This was due to the higher cost of equipment sales and selling, general and administrative expenses. Operating income decreased to $1,063 million from $1,712 million. T-Mobile recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $6,302 million compared with $6,746 million a year ago. Merger-related costs were $1,243 million in the quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In 2021, T-Mobile generated $13,917 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $8,640 million in 2020. Free cash flow was $5,646 million compared with $658 million.



As of Dec 31, 2021, the company had $6,631 million in cash and cash equivalents with $67,076 million of long-term debt.

2022 Guidance

For full-year 2022, T-Mobile expects postpaid net customer additions between 5 million and 5.5 million. Core adjusted EBITDA (adjusted EBITDA less lease revenues) is estimated to be between $25.6 billion and $26.1 billion.



The company anticipates cash from operating activities between $15.5 billion and $16.1 billion. Capital expenditures are projected between $13 billion and $13.5 billion. Free cash flow is estimated in the $7.1 billion to $7.6 billion range.



T-Mobile continues to make significant progress on integration activities. It ended 2021 with nearly 64% of Sprint customers transitioning to the T-Mobile network. The company expects to complete the network migration by mid-2022. Ultra Capacity 5G covered 210 million people and Extended Range 5G covered 94% of people at the end of 2021.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

T-Mobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Vocera Communications, Inc. VCRA is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector that sports a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 6.2% upward over the past 60 days.



Vocera Communications delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 109.6%, on average. The stock has returned 76.5% in the past year.



SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 10% upward over the past 60 days.



SeaChange International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.2%, on average. The stock has inched up 4.2% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 0.7% upward over the past 60 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has appreciated 27.2% in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.