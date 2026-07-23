T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

T-Mobile (TMUS) reported $22.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. EPS of $3.13 for the same period compares to $2.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.74 billion, representing a surprise of +0.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.7%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total postpaid accounts : 34.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 34.69 million.

: 34.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 34.69 million. Postpaid ARPA : $152.91 versus $153.10 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $152.91 versus $153.10 estimated by three analysts on average. Postpaid phone churn : 1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.9%.

: 1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.9%. Revenues- Total service revenues : $18.98 billion versus $18.76 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.

: $18.98 billion versus $18.76 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change. Revenues- Equipment revenues : $3.52 billion versus $3.57 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.

: $3.52 billion versus $3.57 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change. Revenues- Other revenues : $284 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $257.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

: $284 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $257.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%. Revenues- Service revenues- Prepaid revenues : $2.47 billion versus $2.51 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.

: $2.47 billion versus $2.51 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change. Revenues- Service revenues- Postpaid revenues : $15.85 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $15.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

: $15.85 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $15.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%. Revenues- Wholesale and other service revenues: $657 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $658.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.4%.

Here is how T-Mobile performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for T-Mobile here>>>

Shares of T-Mobile have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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