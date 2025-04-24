T-Mobile (TMUS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, T-Mobile (TMUS) reported revenue of $20.89 billion, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.58, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.45, the EPS surprise was +5.31%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how T-Mobile performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Prepaid ARPU : $34.67 compared to the $34.96 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $34.67 compared to the $34.96 average estimate based on five analysts. Postpaid phone ARPU : $49.38 compared to the $49.43 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $49.38 compared to the $49.43 average estimate based on five analysts. Prepaid churn : 2.7% versus 2.8% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 2.7% versus 2.8% estimated by five analysts on average. Postpaid phone churn : 0.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.9%.

: 0.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.9%. Total High Speed Internet net customer additions : 424 thousand compared to the 403.43 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 424 thousand compared to the 403.43 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers : 1.34 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.22 million.

: 1.34 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.22 million. Equipment revenues : $3.70 billion versus $3.42 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change.

: $3.70 billion versus $3.42 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change. Revenue- Total service revenues : $16.93 billion compared to the $16.92 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.

: $16.93 billion compared to the $16.92 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year. Revenue- Other revenues : $257 million compared to the $237.66 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.

: $257 million compared to the $237.66 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year. Revenue- Wholesale and other service revenues : $688 million compared to the $679.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.2% year over year.

: $688 million compared to the $679.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.2% year over year. Revenue- Prepaid revenues : $2.64 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.

: $2.64 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%. Revenue- Postpaid revenues: $13.59 billion compared to the $13.58 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.

Shares of T-Mobile have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

