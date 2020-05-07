T-Mobile (TMUS) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS reported mixed first-quarter 2020 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the top line missing the same. The Bellevue, WA-based company completed its merger with Sprint on Apr 1 to form the revamped T-Mobile.



Net Income



The national wireless carrier’s net income in the March quarter was $951 million or $1.10 per share compared with $908 million or $1.06 per share in the year-ago quarter. The upside was driven by higher operating income, partially offset by higher income tax expenses. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.23, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23 cents.



TMobile US Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TMobile US Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TMobile US Inc Quote

Revenues



Quarterly total revenues inched up 0.3% year over year to $11,113 million. This was driven by growth in service revenues, offset by decline in equipment revenues impacted by reduced demand from social distancing rules and retail store closures arising from COVID-19. The top line lagged the consensus estimate of $18,968 million.



Segment Results



Total Service revenues increased 5.3% year over year to $8,713 million. This represents T-Mobile’s best quarterly performance ever as it led the industry for the 24th consecutive quarter in year-over-year service revenue percentage growth. Within this segment, branded postpaid revenues were $5,887 million, up 7.2% year over year. The company recorded 777,000 branded postpaid net additions and 452,000 branded postpaid phone net additions in the reported quarter.



Branded postpaid phone average revenue per user (ARPU) declined to $45.80, down 1% year over year. This was primarily caused by an increase in promotional activities, which include growth in Netflix offering and reduction in regulatory program revenues from the adoption of tax inclusive plans.



Branded prepaid revenues were $2,373 million, down 0.5% year over year. Branded prepaid ARPU increased 1% to $38.11 primarily owing to the removal of certain branded prepaid customers associated with products currently offered by an MVNO partner. While wholesale revenues were $325 million, up 6.9%; roaming and other service revenues were $128 million, up 36.2%. Revenues in Equipment totaled $2,117 million, down 15.9% year over year. Other revenues were $283 million, down 1.4%.



Other Details



T-Mobile recorded adjusted EBITDA of $3,665 million compared with $3,284 million in the prior-year quarter. The upside was driven by higher service revenues and lower net losses on equipment sales, partially offset by higher cost of services and SG&A expenses. Total operating expenses declined to $9,574 million from $9,604 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating income improved to $1,539 million from $1,476 million in the prior-year quarter.



Cash Flow & Liquidity



In the first quarter, T-Mobile generated $1,617 million of net cash from operations compared with $1,392 million in the year-ago quarter driven by higher net income, adjusted for non-cash income and expenses. Free cash flow in the quarter was $732 million compared with $618 million in the prior-year quarter, led by higher net cash provided by operating activities as well as lower cash purchases of property and equipment.



As of Mar 31, the company had $1,112 million in cash and equivalents with $10,959 million of long-term debt compared with the respective tallies of $1,528 million and $10,958 million at the end of the prior quarter.



Q2 Outlook



Due to uncertainties related to COVID-19, the New T-Mobile has provided guidance only for the second quarter. The company expects to guide the remainder of 2020 on its second-quarter earnings call. It expects postpaid net customer additions between 0 and 150,000. This reflects the ongoing impact of the pandemic including retail store closures partially offset by lower churn.



T-Mobile is unable to guide net income. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $6.2 billion and $6.5 billion, which include leasing revenues of $1.3-$1.4 billion. Cash purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized interest of about $100 million, are estimated between $2.3 billion and $2.5 billion. Free cash flow, including payments for merger-related costs and COVID-19 related costs but excluding $2.3 billion in gross payments for the settlement of interest rate swaps, is projected between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion.



Going Forward



T-Mobile has started deploying 5G sites in Philadelphia and New York City using Sprint’s 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum on its 5G network. In December 2019, T-Mobile launched a nationwide 5G network, which is currently live in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with Alaska set to launch in May 2020.



After launching a nationwide 5G network in December 2019, the company expanded its 5G footprint across an additional 1,600 sites in first-quarter 2020 and ramped up pace to 1,000 sites in April. T-Mobile’s 600 MHz 5G currently covers 215 million people including the cities of Detroit, St. Louis and Columbus. More than 50 million New T-Mobile devices have access to the 600 MHz LTE network. T-Mobile covered 327 million people at the end of the first quarter of 2020.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



T-Mobile currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



A few better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Ooma, Inc. OOMA, Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR and Plantronics, Inc. PLT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Ooma has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 124%, on average.



Turtle Beach has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 112.5%, on average.



Plantronics has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 27.7%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters.



5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.