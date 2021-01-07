T-Mobile (TMUS) Provides Preliminary Customer Results for Q4

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS has come out with its preliminary customer results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. These results include the highest postpaid net additions in the history of the company, recording 5.5 million in 2020.



The Bellevue, WA-based wireless carrier is well positioned to become the network leader in the United States. In the fourth quarter, it is expected to have led the industry across several key metrics. These include 1.7 million total net additions, 1.6 million postpaid net additions and 824,000 postpaid phone net additions.



Furthermore, the company aggressively expanded its leadership in the 5G network, reaching 280 million people. Also, it covers 106 million people with the Ultra Capacity 5G’s super-fast speed that is powered by mid-band (2.5 GHz) and millimeter wave spectrum.



Notably, this 106 million exceeded T-Mobile’s ambitious goal to cover 100 million Americans by the end of 2020. It compares to an estimated 2 million people covered by Verizon’s VZ 5G Ultra Wideband network.



T-Mobile continues to be the growth leader in wireless while leading the 5G race. It is focused on offering an exceptional experience to customers and building the country’s finest 5G network. Reportedly, T-Mobile’s high-speed Ultra Capacity 5G covers 50 times more people than Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband.



T-Mobile’s extended range 5G covers 280 million people across 1.6 million square miles. The service offers almost 4 times more coverage than Verizon and more than 2.5 times that of AT&T T.



The company’s Ultra Capacity 5G, which is enabled by the 2.5 GHz and millimeter wave spectrum, has been rapidly expanding. The Ultra Capacity 5G is available in more than 1,000 cities and towns across the country. That includes major markets like Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington DC.



The Ultra Capacity 5G delivers download speed in the 300 Mbps range, with peak speeds hitting 1 Gbps on compatible 5G devices. T-Mobile expects its Ultra Capacity 5G service to reach nationwide by the end of 2021.



Shares of T-Mobile have gained 65.6% in the past year against 1.1% decline of the industry.







The company has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth expectation of 18.6% compared with the industry’s 9.2%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 153%, on average.



T-Mobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A better-ranked stock in the industry is United States Cellular USM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



U.S. Cellular delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 231.1%, on average.

