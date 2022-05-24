T-Mobile (TMUS) Partners Nokia, Ericsson to Launch 5G ANS

In a concerted effort to help business enterprises unlock key insights from massive data troves, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS has launched a suite of supercharged, managed network solutions dubbed 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS). The company has collaborated with leading communication equipment vendors like Nokia Corporation NOK and Ericsson ERIC in this endeavor to offer superfast 5G connectivity that reduces latency by 50%.



Leveraging its industry-leading 5G network and spectrum for ANS, T-Mobile aims to provide three distinct 5G advanced network options for business enterprises that break away from the one-size-fits-all, costly and complex 5G Private Networks. These include Public Mobile Network, a Hybrid Mobile Network and a Private Mobile Network with the choice to add compute to each option or use one’s own compute provider.



The T-Mobile Public Network offers a faster download speed compared to legacy networks. This high-speed lower latency network utilizes such a path trajectory that data needs to travel less distance from the device to the compute resource and back. The Hybrid Mobile Network is comparatively faster than the Public Network and is ideal for immersive VR training, computer vision and inspections and other data-intensive applications. The Private Mobile Network is the fastest of the lot and is mostly needed for demanding applications, like industrial automation in a factory or fully autonomous robots.



In order to realize these network speeds of ANS, T-Mobile intends to utilize Nokia’s Digital Automation Cloud Private Network solution and related equipment. Nokia is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. It is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other through a seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra-broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and IoT.



The company facilitates its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. Nokia remains focused on building a robust, scalable software business and expanding it to structurally attractive enterprise adjacencies. The company’s end-to-end portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which are helping operators to enable key 5G capabilities, such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT. Accelerated strategy execution, sharpened customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position the company as a global leader in delivering end-to-end 5G solutions.



T-Mobile also seeks to offer superfast 5G network connectivity by leveraging ERIC’s communications equipment. Ericsson is focusing on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself for market leadership on 5G. The company believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. Ericsson foresees mainstream 4G offerings giving way to 5G technology in the future. The deployment of 5G networks is expected to boost the adoption of IoT devices, with technologies like network slicing gaining more prominence. The company is reportedly the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide.



With the help of such state-of-the-art equipment and an extensive 5G network of its own, T-Mobile aims to seamlessly transfer 5G data to business enterprises and strengthen its position as a leading service provider in the country.



The stock has lost 5% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 17%. We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.



