T-Mobile (TMUS) Partners Ericsson, Nokia to Expand 5G Footprint

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS recently announced multi-billion-dollar deals with Ericsson ERIC and Nokia NOK to continue expanding its nationwide 5G network. The Bellevue, WA-based wireless carrier plans to add more 5G coverage and capabilities across all of its spectrum bands.



The five-year deals with long-standing technology partners will reinforce T-Mobile’s leadership in 5G. Ericsson will expand T-Mobile’s 5G footprint by supplying equipment and software from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio. Ericsson’s technology will help T-Mobile implement 5G use cases and improve 5G spectral efficiency.



T-Mobile will utilize Nokia’s AirScale radio platform to deploy an Ultra Capacity 5G layer with 2.5 GHz Massive MIMO technology. Nokia will continue to expand T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G coverage. Nokia will supply its AirScale radio access solutions that include macro and small cells across low, mid-band and millimeter-wave spectrum.



T-Mobile has combined the power of Extended Range and Ultra Capacity 5G. It plans to add advanced technical capabilities like Voice over 5G, network slicing and multi-user massive MIMO to its 5G network.



The company is well positioned to become the network leader in the United States. It covers 106 million people with the Ultra Capacity 5G’s superfast speed that is powered by mid-band (2.5 GHz) and millimeter-wave spectrum.



T-Mobile continues to be the leader in wireless while leading the 5G race. It is focused on offering an exceptional experience to customers and building the country’s best 5G network. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 280 million people across 1.6 million square miles.



The company’s Ultra Capacity 5G, which is enabled by the 2.5 GHz and millimeter wave spectrum, has been rapidly expanding. The Ultra Capacity 5G is available in more than 1,000 cities and towns across the country.



The Ultra Capacity 5G delivers download speed in the 300 Mbps range, with peak speeds hitting 1 Gbps on compatible 5G devices. T-Mobile expects its Ultra Capacity 5G service to reach nationwide by the end of 2021.



T-Mobile’s shares have gained 53.1% in the past year against 2% decline of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 153%, on average.







