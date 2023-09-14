T-Mobile (TMUS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $143.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.14% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 2.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect T-Mobile to post earnings of $1.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 397.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.43 billion, down 0.23% from the year-ago period.

TMUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.31 per share and revenue of $78.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +254.85% and -1.28%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. T-Mobile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note T-Mobile's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.53, so we one might conclude that T-Mobile is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)

