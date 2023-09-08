T-Mobile (TMUS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed the most recent trading day at $137.63, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 0.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 25, 2023. On that day, T-Mobile is projected to report earnings of $1.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 397.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.43 billion, down 0.23% from the year-ago period.

TMUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.31 per share and revenue of $78.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +254.85% and -1.28%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher. T-Mobile is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, T-Mobile is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.54, which means T-Mobile is trading at a premium to the group.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.