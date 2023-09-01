T-Mobile (TMUS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $137.33, marking a +0.79% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 0.65% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63% in that time.

T-Mobile will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect T-Mobile to post earnings of $1.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 397.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.43 billion, down 0.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.31 per share and revenue of $78.54 billion, which would represent changes of +254.85% and -1.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.12% higher. T-Mobile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T-Mobile has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.79 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.01, so we one might conclude that T-Mobile is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TMUS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

