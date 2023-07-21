T-Mobile (TMUS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $140.90, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 4.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. On that day, T-Mobile is projected to report earnings of $1.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.34 billion, down 1.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.09 per share and revenue of $79.15 billion, which would represent changes of +244.17% and -0.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. T-Mobile is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T-Mobile has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.77 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.77, which means T-Mobile is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)

