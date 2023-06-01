T-Mobile (TMUS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $138.91, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 1.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect T-Mobile to post earnings of $1.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.37 billion, down 1.69% from the year-ago period.

TMUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.91 per share and revenue of $79.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +235.44% and -0.49%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% lower. T-Mobile is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.88, which means T-Mobile is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Also, we should mention that TMUS has a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TMUS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

