T-Mobile (TMUS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $116.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 9.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.96% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TMUS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, down 52.99% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.08 billion, up 4.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $80.99 billion, which would represent changes of +0.84% and +18.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TMUS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.05% lower. TMUS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, TMUS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 48.57, so we one might conclude that TMUS is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.