T-Mobile (TMUS) Incorporates Hulu in its Streaming Services

T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS recently announced that it will be including Hulu service to its complimentary streaming services at no extra cost for Un-carrier customers beginning from Jan 24, 2024.

Hulu will be added as part of Un-carrier’s Go5G Next plan along with existing services including Apple TV+ on Us and Netflix on Us.

In addition to Hulu, T-Mobile is offering free season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV every year. Management highlighted that inclusion of these services on Go5G Next adds up to more than $35 per month or $400 per year in streaming benefits.

Go5G Next customers also get access to free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming on the largest domestic airlines, free high-speed data in more than 215 destinations, Scam Shield protection and much more.

With the availability of Hulu, customers will have access to acclaimed series/movies like The Bear, Abbott Elementary, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Only Murders in the Building, which can be streamed on a variety of devices (including TV, tablet and mobile). Moreover, users can access the service “on-the-go” (even at 30,000 feet) wherever complimentary Wi-Fi on T-Mobile is available, added TMUS.

TMUS stated that its Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles. Further, it noted that 300 million people nationwide are covered by the company’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G network. The Ultra Capacity 5G delivers superfast speed, powering 5G smartphones and aiding innovators to deliver transformational 5G experiences. It intends to bring more competition to home broadband, especially in underserved rural markets.

Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, T-Mobile is a national wireless service provider. The company offers its services under the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint brands. TMUS, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers.

T-Mobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 9.2% in the past year against the sub- industry's decline of 4.1%.



