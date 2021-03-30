T-Mobile (TMUS) & Google to Offer More Services to Customers

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS has announced plans to expand its collaboration with Google across a broad range of customer experiences.



The wireless carrier intends to step up its investment in the ecosystem to give customers an enhanced experience, with products and services offered by Android, Pixel and YouTube. The multi-year collaboration is part of a larger initiative by T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom DTEGY to create a better messaging experience for customers.



This initiative includes making Messages by Google the default messaging solution for T-Mobile customers with Android smartphones, and promoting Pixel and Android devices on T-Mobile’s 5G network. It also comprises harnessing Google One as the phone backup and cloud storage solution, and supporting YouTube TV as T-Mobile’s premium TV solution.



T-Mobile and Google have been working together to support Android since the very beginning with the launch of the T-Mobile G1 in 2008. It plans to bring even more features and services for Android customers to thrive in the increasingly digitized world.



T-Mobile is confident of its ability to build the country’s largest and fastest 5G network. It covers 287 million people across 1.6 million square miles with an Extended Range 5G. It offers almost 4 times more coverage than Verizon VZ and 2.5 times more than AT&T T. It also covers 125 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G and is on track to reach 200 million by the end of 2021.



T-Mobile has been deploying 5G with a mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum from Sprint. The 2.5 GHz 5G delivers superfast speed and extensive coverage with signals that go through walls and trees, unlike 5G networks that are controlled by the millimeter wave spectrum. It has almost twice as much low- and mid-band spectrum as AT&T and triple as that of Verizon.



The company announced its latest wireless plan — Magenta MAX. This is the first consumer smartphone plan with unlimited premium data for 4G and 5G. T-Mobile is considered the leader with the most Android smartphone customers in the country.



T-Mobile’s shares have gained 47.1% in the past year compared with 18.2% growth of the industry. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 177.2%, on average.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

