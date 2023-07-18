T-Mobile (TMUS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $138.45, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 5.4% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect T-Mobile to post earnings of $1.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.34 billion, down 1.81% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7 per share and revenue of $79.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +239.81% and -0.52%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% higher. T-Mobile is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T-Mobile has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.7 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.7.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.