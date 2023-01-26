T-Mobile (TMUS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $148.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 6.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.59% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

T-Mobile will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.82 billion, up 0.18% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.93% lower. T-Mobile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T-Mobile has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.54 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.46, which means T-Mobile is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, TMUS's PEG ratio is currently 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TMUS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TMUS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.