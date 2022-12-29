T-Mobile (TMUS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $139.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 8.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, T-Mobile is projected to report earnings of $1.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.99 billion, up 0.99% from the year-ago period.

TMUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $80.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.62% and +0.41%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.57% lower. T-Mobile is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, T-Mobile currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 68.54. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.53.

It is also worth noting that TMUS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

