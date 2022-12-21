T-Mobile (TMUS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed the most recent trading day at $141.47, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 7.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.49%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect T-Mobile to post earnings of $1.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.04 billion, up 1.21% from the year-ago period.

TMUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $80.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.62% and +0.46%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% lower. T-Mobile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, T-Mobile currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 69.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.24.

Meanwhile, TMUS's PEG ratio is currently 2.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.06 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

