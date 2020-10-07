T-Mobile (TMUS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed the most recent trading day at $114.22, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.74% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 0.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.67%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TMUS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TMUS to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 52.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.20 billion, up 64.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $68.19 billion, which would represent changes of -52.49% and +51.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TMUS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TMUS is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, TMUS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 58.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.33, so we one might conclude that TMUS is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that TMUS currently has a PEG ratio of 4.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.