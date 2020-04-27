T-Mobile (TMUS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $90.91, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 7.29% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 13.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 16.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TMUS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 6, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.74, down 36.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.97 billion, up 71.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $74.46 billion, which would represent changes of -45.77% and +65.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TMUS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 52.1% lower within the past month. TMUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, TMUS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 41.59. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.08.

Meanwhile, TMUS's PEG ratio is currently 2.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

