T-Mobile (TMUS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed the most recent trading day at $132.84, moving +1.59% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 3.8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2022. On that day, T-Mobile is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 55.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.13 billion, up 1.87% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $81.54 billion, which would represent changes of -5.02% and +1.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.26% higher. T-Mobile currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, T-Mobile is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 53.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.3.

Also, we should mention that TMUS has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TMUS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

