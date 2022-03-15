T-Mobile (TMUS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed the most recent trading day at $126.28, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 1.15% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 10.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

T-Mobile will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect T-Mobile to post earnings of $0.54 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 41.3%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.23 billion, up 2.37% from the prior-year quarter.

TMUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.56 per share and revenue of $82.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.16% and +2.59%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.5% lower within the past month. T-Mobile currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.48. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.06.

It is also worth noting that TMUS currently has a PEG ratio of 9.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

