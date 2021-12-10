T-Mobile (TMUS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $114.77, marking a +0.68% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 3.78% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, T-Mobile is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 80.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.05 billion, up 3.47% from the year-ago period.

TMUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $80.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.8% and +17.6%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.18% higher. T-Mobile is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note T-Mobile's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 50.05. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 50.05.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

