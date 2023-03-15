T-Mobile (TMUS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $144.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.99% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 3.04% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.73% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

T-Mobile will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, up 157.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.23 billion, up 0.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.63 per share and revenue of $81.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +221.84% and +2.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.57% lower. T-Mobile is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T-Mobile has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.56 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.93, so we one might conclude that T-Mobile is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that TMUS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)

