T-Mobile (TMUS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $131.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.51% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 2.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TMUS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, down 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.71 billion, up 65.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.68 per share and revenue of $70.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of -33.33% and +55.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TMUS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.34% higher. TMUS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TMUS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 48.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.98, so we one might conclude that TMUS is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that TMUS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



TMobile US, Inc. (TMUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.