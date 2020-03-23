T-Mobile (TMUS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $75.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.54% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 25.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 29.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 31.71%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TMUS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TMUS is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.56 billion, up 4.32% from the year-ago period.

TMUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.55 per share and revenue of $47.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.18% and +5.23%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TMUS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. TMUS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, TMUS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.37. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.37.

We can also see that TMUS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

