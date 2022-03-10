T-Mobile (TMUS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed the most recent trading day at $123.54, moving +1.3% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 4.78% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect T-Mobile to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 39.13%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.21 billion, up 2.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.63 per share and revenue of $82.21 billion, which would represent changes of +1.54% and +2.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.75% lower. T-Mobile currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, T-Mobile is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 46.36. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.26.

It is also worth noting that TMUS currently has a PEG ratio of 9.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.3 at yesterday's closing price.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.