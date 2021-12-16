T-Mobile (TMUS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $120.58, marking a +1.82% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.87% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 1.05% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.7% in that time.

T-Mobile will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, down 82.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.07 billion, up 3.59% from the prior-year quarter.

TMUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $80.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.64% and +17.6%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. T-Mobile currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 50.54, which means T-Mobile is trading at a premium to the group.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

