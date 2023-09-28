T-Mobile (TMUS) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed the most recent trading day at $139.70, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 1.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.95, up 387.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.43 billion, down 0.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.29 per share and revenue of $78.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +253.88% and -1.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower within the past month. T-Mobile is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, T-Mobile currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.36, which means T-Mobile is trading at a premium to the group.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

