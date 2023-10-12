T-Mobile (TMUS) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed the latest trading day at $141.14, indicating a -1.38% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 1.14% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of T-Mobile in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 25, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.80, reflecting a 350% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $19.35 billion, indicating a 0.63% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.16 per share and revenue of $78.37 billion, indicating changes of +247.57% and -1.51%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.13% downward. T-Mobile currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T-Mobile has a Forward P/E ratio of 20 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.51.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.