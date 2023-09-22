T-Mobile (TMUS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed the most recent trading day at $139.35, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 5% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect T-Mobile to post earnings of $1.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 397.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.43 billion, down 0.23% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.31 per share and revenue of $78.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +254.85% and -1.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. T-Mobile currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T-Mobile has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.15 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.8, which means T-Mobile is trading at a premium to the group.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

