T-Mobile (TMUS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

T-Mobile (TMUS) closed the most recent trading day at $141.57, moving -1.56% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had lost 4.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.74%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.15 billion, up 1.75% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $80.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.78% and +0.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.27% lower within the past month. T-Mobile is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 71.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.68.

Meanwhile, TMUS's PEG ratio is currently 2.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TMUS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

