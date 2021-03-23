T-Mobile (TMUS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $124.39, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 6.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TMUS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TMUS is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 45.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.84 billion, up 69.49% from the year-ago period.

TMUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $78.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.63% and +15.11%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TMUS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.17% higher. TMUS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TMUS has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.07 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.79, so we one might conclude that TMUS is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

