T-Mobile (TMUS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $118.16, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 4.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.4%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T-Mobile as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, T-Mobile is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 82.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.07 billion, up 3.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $80.43 billion, which would represent changes of -4.64% and +17.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for T-Mobile. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% lower within the past month. T-Mobile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note T-Mobile's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 52.58. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.48.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

