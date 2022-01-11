T-Mobile (TMUS) Buys Octopus Interactive, Eyes Ad Tech Space

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS has acquired Octopus Interactive, a leading national network of interactive video screens inside Uber and Lyft vehicles, for an undisclosed amount.



This acquisition is a major boost for Marketing Solutions, T-Mobile’s advertising technology business. It will help expand its advertising offerings for marketers.



Octopus helps brands reach audiences through video ads displayed on screens inside rideshare vehicles. Octopus’ rideshare network enables brands to execute targeted campaigns across a broad range of consumers. Going forward, devices used by drivers in the rideshare network will be powered by T-Mobile.



T-Mobile's diversified growth strategy and network leadership are remarkable.

T-Mobile is expanding its toolkit for marketers to meet the needs of advertisers and enable brands to better connect with consumers. The Bellevue, WA-based company is committed to disrupting the ad tech space.



Octopus reaches a demographic that is often difficult to get to through traditional channels. The company’s rideshare technology is likely to unlock opportunities for brands working with Marketing Solutions.



T-Mobile continues to expand its 5G network to bring fast and affordable wireless services across the country. The company ended 2021 with more than 210 million people covered with the Ultra Capacity 5G. It plans to reach 300 million people by the end of 2023.



The Extended Range 5G reaches more than 310 million Americans and is expected to cover 99% of the population by 2023.



With innovative solutions like Octopus, T-Mobile is well placed to achieve its goal in the advertising technology space.



