T-Mobile (TMUS) Brings Advanced 5G Features at MLB All-Star Week

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, the official wireless partner of Major League Baseball, has introduced various features at the MLB All-Star event, powered by its industry-leading 5G portfolio to ensure a premium fan experience. T-Mobile made permanent 5G upgrades throughout the city of Seattle to ensure that fans have enhanced wireless speeds during All-Star week and beyond.



The un-carrier also added several new features in the popular T-Mobile 5G BP show. 5G cameras installed in catchers' masks will capture live actions from players' perspectives, providing an immersive viewing experience. Furthermore, a high-definition drone camera will transmit live video over 5G for more extensive views of the players warming up.



During the All-Star Futures Game, T-Mobile's advanced 5G network solutions will power a test automated ball-strike system. This system will receive ball and strike data from 5G-connected devices, ensuring precise validation of pitch location. This will facilitate real-time communications and provide reliable connectivity when contested calls are analyzed and decisions are relayed to players and fans.



At T-Mobile Park, fans will have the opportunity to enhance their experience with the MLB Next app, which utilizes augmented reality to provide 3D visuals of the field. This feature offers fans a bird’s eye view of all the live action, including ball distance, launch angle, view of an interactive strike zone and replay pitches. T-Mobile customers will be able to utilize the upgraded 5G capabilities to enjoy the premium AR experience, while non-customers can connect to T-Mobile Park's Wi-Fi for access. By integrating Mixhalo’s advanced audio technology with its 5G network, TMUS will provide a high quality, low latency experience of the live ESPN and FOX broadcasts.



TMUS’ cutting-edge 5G technology is pushing the boundaries of how fans and players engage with Major League Baseball. The event will showcase the immense potential and transformative capabilities of 5G innovation.



T-Mobile continues to deploy 5G with the mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum from Sprint. The company is expected to provide 5G to 99% of the U.S. population.



TMUS’ business plan is built on covering 90% of rural America with average 5G speeds of 50 Mbps, up to two times faster than broadband. It plans to continue lighting up this 5G spectrum at an aggressive pace. In many places, mid-band 5G average download speeds are around 300 Mbps, with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps. T-Mobile competes for consumers at all price points. Customers, including prepaid and Lifeline, have access to the same 5G network and services.



Shares of the company have gained 2.5% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 17.5%.



T-Mobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



