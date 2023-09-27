T-Mobile (TMUS) Boosts Healthcare Network With Hybrid 5G

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS announced that it has collaborated with Pixel Health to deploy a 5G hybrid network at Boston Children’s Hospital. This is the first instance when a 5G hybrid network is implemented in the healthcare sector.



Leveraging T-Mobile's Advanced Network Solutions, this comprehensive technology is designed to establish a robust and seamless connection across the hospital campus and ensure effective collaboration among healthcare professionals. The advanced features offer enhanced scalability that not only matches the connectivity requirements with precision but also lays the foundation for future innovations.



The healthcare system generates a vast amount of critical information, such as patient records, medical images, treatment histories and more. A reliable digital infrastructure plays a vital role in enabling the smooth exchange of information among patients and medical professionals while also expediting administrative processes. Despite the WIFI system being the most widely used technology for local wireless connectivity, it supports devices within a limited coverage area and offers relatively low bandwidth. Moreover, an unforeseen situation like the pandemic has underscored the importance of remote consultations, and collaboration among healthcare institutions, researchers and patients.



T-Mobile’s 5G hybrid network empowers Boston Children’s Hospital to harness the full potential of advanced 5G connectivity. This optimizes the management of electronic medical records and efficiently connects thousands of devices. It offers low latency and greater bandwidth connectivity necessary to effectively utilize the substantial surge in data within the healthcare systems.

This ensures that patient data can be easily accessed and analyzed from any device and location, leading to more informed decision-making, streamlined workflows and increased efficiency. The elimination of the communication and connectivity constraints will also pave the way for the development of new use cases such as in-home patient care and 5G remote monitoring, likely generating incremental revenues for the company.



TMUS’ business plan is built on covering 90% of rural America with average 5G speeds of 50 Mbps, up to two times faster than broadband. It plans to continue lighting up this 5G spectrum at an aggressive pace. In many places, mid-band 5G average download speeds are around 300 Mbps, with peak speeds approaching 1 Gbps. T-Mobile’s 2.5 GHz 5G delivers superfast speeds and extensive coverage with signals that go through walls and trees, unlike 5G networks that are controlled by the mmWave spectrum. T-Mobile competes for consumers at all price points. Customers, including prepaid and Lifeline, have access to the same 5G network and services.



Shares of the company have gained 3.6% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 7.2%.



T-Mobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



It provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.79%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 29.19%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

